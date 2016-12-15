Sims and Pearce medal at World Championships

TWO bowlers from Powys starred as Wales celebrated their greatest ever medal haul at the World Bowls Championship in New Zealand last week.

The Welsh squad headed to New Zealand with Robert Weale included in the men’s triples and fours line-up while Berriew’s Hazel Wilson managed a women’s squad which included clubmate Kathy Pearce in the triples and fours and Llandrindod Wells’ Jess Sims in the pairs and fours.

While Weale returned from New Zealand empty handed the Welsh squad enjoyed its best ever World Championship which included Sims being joined by partner Laura Daniels in being crowned pairs champions while Pearce was among the triples side which returned with silver medals.

Wales held their own against the best in the world to reach the knock-out stages in three of the four disciplines with Pearce and the rest of the women’s triples qualifying directly for the semi-finals while Sims and Daniels won their qualifying pool to go straight into the women’s pairs semi finals.

Pearce, together with Emma Woodcock and Anwen Button beat England’s Jamie-Lea Winch, Rebecca Wigfield, Wendy King 16-12 to claim a final berth where they came a firm second best to Australia’s Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch who prevailed 17-6 to take the crown.

Meanwhile Sims and Daniels beat Scotland’s Lesley Doig and Lauren Baillie 20-11 to progress to the pairs final where they came up against New Zealand’s Angela Boyd and Jo Edwards, prevailing 16-15 winners to be crowned world pairs champions.

The gold medals were Wales’ first at the World Bowls Championship since 1988 and capped a memorable fortnight for the team.

Manager Hazel Wilson paid tribute to the Welsh squad's success, in particular her women’s side which ensured the best medal in almost 20 years.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Wilson. “All five players coming home with a medal is a great achievement for Wales and our best ever result.

“We also came second in the overall women’s standings out of 32 countries after Australia who won it which represents another best ever finish in the World Championships.

“As manager I am very proud of all the players and what they have achieved especially their standard of of bowling against the best in the world and on southern hemisphere greens.”