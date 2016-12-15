Montgomeryshire League gets clubs support to take on CWFA

THE Montgomeryshire Amateur League is set to appeal a Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) fine for playing matches on the same day as a World Cup 2018 qualifier.

The CWFA hit the league with a charge after three fixtures were played on November 12, the same day Wales hosted Serbia in Cardiff.

However at last week’s emergency league meeting in Llansantffraid, league officials and club representatives resolved to contest the charge.

Secretary Bernie Jones said: “I am in disbelief over this, I can just not believe the attitude of the CWFA and FAW.

“The rules were changed over the summer, not that the CWFA informed its leagues or clubs. These are people who are supposed to be looking after clubs.”

FAW representatives were travelling from North Wales when they noticed a game taking place at Waterloo.

Following this the CWFA decided a charge would be brought against the Montgomeryshire Football League.

League chairman Terry Foulkes proposed an appeal should be launched as the clubs unanimously agreed.

Jones said: “The international match in question was sold out within hours and had absolutely no relevance to our clubs as none of their players had tickets and wanted to play.

Jones informed the meeting yellow cards issued on November 12 were submitted and processed by the CWFA, before the association decided to punish the league.

Club officials agreed to appeal and insisted their decision to play on November 12 underlined the fact their players had no intention of going to Cardiff to watch Wales.