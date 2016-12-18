Llandrindod Wells CP School put in 'special measures' after Estyn inspection

A RADNORSHIRE primary school has been placed in special measures by Estyn after an inspection in October.

Llandrindod Wells CP School, Cefnllys, has been placed in the category of special measures following a four-day inspection by Estyn.

The inspection report concludes that the school’s current performance is “adequate”, but its prospects for improvement are “unsatisfactory”.

Headteacher Ashley Clare said: “The school and staff agree that there are improvements to be made and are committed to drive through the recommendations.

“However, we are really pleased that the care, support and guidance we give our pupils has been recognised as a good feature of the school.”

During the inspection, areas of good practice were observed and inspectors identified the learning environment and partnership work as good features at the school.

However, inspectors have recommendations for improvement in writing standards, attendance and learning experiences for the pupils.

They also recommend that stakeholders work together to address the needs of the school.

The school is drawing up an action plan to address the recommendations that have been identified by Estyn.

Senior officers from Powys County Council will be working in close partnership with the school in order to secure improvement.

John Stephenson, the school’s chair of Governors, said: “Providing the children with the best educational experiences is the key to raising standards and the governors will support the school in every way possible to achieve this.”

Cllr Arwel Jones, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “We’ll be working closely with the school and the governing body to secure improvements at the school and to ensure Llandrindod Wells CP School, Cefnllys, is removed from the category of special measures as soon as possible.”

Estyn will monitor the school until it is satisfied that the category of special measures no longer applies.

A copy of the report can be found at www.estyn.gov.wales/provider/6662070