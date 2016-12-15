Howells battle cry for his Bulls ahead of visit of Seven Sisters

BUILTH Wells coach Nick Howells has challenged his players to end 2016 on a high at home to Seven Sisters on Saturday (2.30).

The Bulls coach was left far from impressed as his side pressed the self destruct button to crash out of the Swalec Plate at Swalec Division Two East Central side St Peters last weekend.

Once again the Bulls indiscipline proved costly after being reduced to 13 men at the start of the second-half following Ben Pugh and Wayne Morris being sin binned.

The hosts capitalised and ensured Builth were left to focus on Swalec Division One West survival.

“It was disappointing,” said Howells. “We have had a few issues with our discipline this season and it cost us on Saturday.

“We were very much in the game but St Peters capitalised when we were down to 13 men and despite being competitive and ending the game well we never recovered.”

Howells insisted his side had a chance to end the year on a high against Seven Sisters though refused to panic despite a poor first half of the campaign pointing to a pending relegation battle.

“Saturday is a great chance for the boys to show what they can do,” said Howells. “Seven Sisters have been inconsistent and we are confident of getting a result.

“It would be a great confidence booster and a platform to push on inn 2017 if we could climb the table and ensure we did not end the year in the relegation zone.

“It would also be a fantastic early Christmas present to our fantastic supporters who stick by their team through thick and thin.”