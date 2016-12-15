Llanfyllin will reject chance of promotion

LLANFYLLIN Town will not apply for promotion this season.

The J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One leaders are currently fighting on all fronts under the management of Russell Jones.

However the Magpies have confirmed they will not apply for one of the four Spar Mid Wales League vacancies and concentrate on continuing their rebuild at recreation level.

The club is one of the biggest in the area currently competing outside senior football having dropped out of the Mid Wales League in 2013.

Meanwhile Waterloo Rovers, who dropped out of the Mid Wales League at the end of last season, will meet to discuss their future plans before the end of the year.

The Welshpool club, a mainstay in the Mid Wales League for decades, is also looking to re-group at recreation level this season.

So far Trewern of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League as well as the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) pair of Talgarth Town and Brecon Northcote have applied for promotion to Spar Mid Wales League Two next season.

The league is desperately keen to boost its membership after a summer from hell saw three members fold and another resign.

League secretary Phil Woosnam said: “The Mid Wales League will have vacancies at the end of the season so ambitious clubs keen to take that next step are urged to apply before the December 31 deadline.”