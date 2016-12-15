Robins hoping to pass Student test

CHRIS Hughes insisted Newtown could still reach the top six before the unpopular Dafabet Welsh Premier mid-season split comes into effect in January.

The Robins welcome Cardiff Metropolitan to Griffiths Latham Park on Saturday (2.30pm) still buzzing after a much needed win over an ill disciplined Rhyl last weekend, which saw them climb out of the relegation zone.

“It’s all about results,” said Hughes. “We went into the Rhyl game with the confidence of some good displays which did not necessarily get us what we deserved.

“Now we can take everything from our victory at Rhyl into the festive period knowing our destiny is in our hands, starting with Cardiff Met on Saturday.”

However the bruising encounter at Belle Vue came at a cost with midfielder Ross Stephens now a long term casualty, joining fellow summer arrival Craig Williams on the treatment table, while Jamie Price now faces a ban.

“I’d like to see the incident again,” said Hughes. “Obviously we have a small squad so when we lose players to injury and suspension it put us under strain.”

With Aberystwyth Town providing their festive double, Newtown can end a miserable first half of the season on a high by giving their fans a derby boost as Hughes knows.

“It is still very tight between second and 12th,” said Hughes. “A couple of wins for anyone is going to see them climb the table.

“We have had a tough first half of the season but hopefully we are now finding form at the right time to end 2016 on a high and qualify for the top six.”

Hughes’ walking wounded will be supplemented in January as Hughes insisted the squad would have to be strengthened.

“I will take to the board in the New Year but until then it’s a case of getting to the transfer window,” said Hughes who welcomes defenders Gavin Cadwallader and Jordan Wells back to the fold.