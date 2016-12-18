Monty's Brewery seals 'exciting' deal with national retailer Co-op to supply ale

MONTY'S Brewery is celebrating pulling in a contract with the Co-op to supply an estimated 20,000 pints of ale in a year.



The brewer, which was founded by Russ and Pam Honeyman, who is the head brewer – has won its first contract with a national retailer and will now supply around 80 of the community retailer’s stores.



The move comes as the Co-op commits to doubling the number of its small and micro suppliers and launches a small producer charter to support and provide opportunities to champion local suppliers.



The brewery will supply its Moonrise ale and, Sunshine – an award winning ale which was the first recipe created by Pam Honeyman.



Mr Honeyman, said: “This is very exciting news, we are delighted to be working with the Co-op. Moonrise and Sunshine are our ‘flag ship’ ales and to reach more Welsh communities is a great opportunity, building awareness of our brand and opening up new markets for our business.



“This development has come at the right time for Monty’s and can play a part in moving our business to the next stage, especially as people frequently ask us where they can buy our beers. We pride ourselves on taste and quality and we know that this is an approach shared by the Co-op.”



Simon Dryell, ranging manager for the Co-op in Wales, said: “It’s exciting to collaborate with breweries such as Monty’s. The quality, passion and innovation of small producers makes these prized local products and we are delighted to give them pride of place in our stores.



“We know that the provenance of food and drink really matters to our customers. We are committed to investing in the Welsh economy and providing new opportunities to showcase and celebrate Wales’ fantastic local food and drink producers.”