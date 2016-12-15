Saints confident ahead of Quay

NEW Saints manager Craig Harrison does not expect his side to be stretched over the festive period.

The Saints go into this Saturday’s clash at Gap Connahs Quay (5.15pm) 18 points clear at the top of the Dafabet Welsh Premier and with the title already won.

However Harrison plans no let up and will not be rotating his squad over Christmas.

“With our Christmas programme not being particularly stressful, there are big gaps between games, I will be naming the strongest squads I can,” said Harrison.

Ryan Pryce returns to contention this weekend while Adrian Cieslewisz is back to fitness after recovering from a double head fracture leaving Robbie Parry as the only doubt.

Harrison was full of praise for the Saints latest victims and happy to see his side breaking down the organised Cardiff Metropolitan side at Park Hall on Saturday.

“I’m pleased we’ve got the tools to break teams down,” added Harrison. “We knew they would be disciplined, and we had to be patient. If we score in the 95th minute to win the game, then that’s the way it is.

“It was all about being patient, we believed in what we were doing as it was gaining success but the performance of their back five was keeping us at bay.

“They gave us a good game, but I wouldn’t say they were a threat to beating us.”

“Defensively, we had to work very hard, but we had lots of great opportunities, especially in the first half.”