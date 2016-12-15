Caersws manager demands improvement ahead of Mold test

Huws Gray Alliance

CAERSWS host Mold Alexandra on Saturday (2pm) with manager Graham Evans demanding a massive improvement from his side.

Despite winning the derby spoils at Llanfair United last week the Bluebirds boss was left far from happy as the hosts dominated a majority of the game.

“I’m happy with the result, but the second-half performance wasn’t good enough and we let the lads know that,” said Evans

“Llanfair probably feel they shouldn’t have lost the game but from our perspective the game should’ve been buried by half time, we had a dream start with two clinical strikes from Craig Harris before conceding a very sloppy goal which gave them a massive boost.

“Thankfully the chances we missed in the first half didn’t come back to haunt us and I’m delighted with the points.”

However victory came at a heavy cost with midfielder Lance Jones fracturing his fibula and being ruled out until March while defender Tom Richards and striker Mark Griffiths are unavailable.

“Mold have virtually rebuilt their squad and have picked up some decent results of late,” warned Evans. “We’ll need to roll our sleeves up and be ready for a competitive game.”

Penrhyncoch also have growing injury worries ahead of the visit of Holywell Town.

Veterans Antonio Corbisiero and Mark Gornall are ruled out along with captain Owain James while midfielder Gareth Mansell continues his suspension.

“It will be a tough game but we need to be aiming to get something,” said manager Gari Lewis. “We are struggling for players at the moment but I have every faith in the lads who will come in.”

Meanwhile Guilsfield make the long trip to Holyhead Hotspur with manager Danny Barton warning the villagers may be forced to make the trip with the bare 11.

Adam Jenkins, Jake Cook, Nathan Leonard, Andy Ford and Louis Irvine are all ruled out while Mark Davies is a doubt ahead of the Guils longest trip of the season.

“At the start of the season I had squad of 18 but we are really down to the bare bones for Saturday,” said Barton.

Llanfair United bid to take their derby frustrations out on Gresford Athletic after last week’s disappointment against Caersws and go into the game with confidence having dominated much of the game.

“If you concede two goals in the opening three minutes then you are asking for trouble but we played very well after that and although disappointed at the result I was encouraged by the performance.

“It will be another tough game at Gresford who have a new manager and building some momentum of their own of late.”