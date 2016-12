CARNO have boosted their Spar Mid Wales League One title bid with the signing of Harry Holt.

The 23 year old striker lands at Ty Brith from Spar Mid Wales League One rivals Machynlleth with the aim of firing his new club to silverware this season.

Manager Chris Davies said: “I am very pleased with this signing. The club have brought him in at the right time, ahead of a tough run of fixtures. I hope he can make a real impact starting Friday night.”