RHAYADER Town have raided local rivals Llanidloes Town with the signing of defender Keegan Bradley.

The 19 year old departs Victoria Avenue where he was a member of the club’s youth ranks before progressing to the Daffodils senior sides.

Meanwhile also departing Llanidloes is fellow teenage prospect Will Denham with the 17 year old being snapped up by Spar Mid Wales League Two side Abermule.