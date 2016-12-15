Newtown prevail in Belle Vue battle

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Rhyl 1 Newtown 3

NEWTOWN overcame Rhyl in an ill tempered clash at Belle Vue which yielded three red cards and included a mass brawl.

However the Robins battling display underlined the players commitment to save their season and a three point haul which could prove crucial.

Once again it was a story of Newtown’s missed chances in the first-half with Jason Oswell denied by goalkeeper Owen Evans inside the opening minute setting the tone.

Evans was again in the thick of the action four minutes later to produce a fine double save to deny Craig Williams and top scorer Oswell’s follow up effort.

Rhyl gradually got into the game, played in relentless driving rain, with Toby Jones testing goalkeeper Dave Jones while Rob Hughes was also a constant threat.

Newtown remained the most likely to score with Neil Mitchell’s cross coming back off the bar before the visitors celebrated taking the lead with Oswell steering home from close range after Rhyl failed to clear Williams’ corner.

Rhyl ended the first-half on top with Toby Jones dragging wide while Carl Lamb tested Jones who also produced a brave save at the feet of Hughes before Zyaac Edwards volleyed over from close range.

Newtown caught Rhyl napping at the start of the second-half when Mitchell released substitute Ryan Kershaw to break and slot past the advancing Evans

The Robins were dealt a blow on the hour when Jamie Price saw red for lashing out at Hughes, sparking a mass melee.

However the Rhyl management failed to control themselves with several being sent to the stands and their lack of discipline spread to the team.

The remainder of the match was played under a cloud and increasingly bad tempered and it did not take long for Hughes to earn a second caution for filthy challenge on Ross Stephens which left the Robins midfielder reeling.

Rhyl reduced the arrears with 10 minutes remaining with Rio Ahamdi slotting home after good work by Lamb to set up a tense finale.

However once again Rhyl’s total lack of discipline boiled over and culminated in a second red card with Edwards dismissed for lashing out at Oswell, leaving his side to see out the game with nine men.

Newtown looked to seal the game and with a few minutes remaining substitute Andy Jones broke with the home side appealing for offside to slot home and earn the Robins a massive three points.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sutton, Mills-Evans, Edwards, Boundford, Stephens, Fletcher, Price, Mitchell, Oswell. Subs: Kershaw, A Jones, Perry, Newton.

Att – 271