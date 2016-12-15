Saints maintain their top marks

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

The New Saints 3 Cardiff Metropolitan 1

THE New Saints continued their relentless push towards an unprecedented sixth consecutive Dafabet Welsh Premier League title with a hard-earned win over Cardiff Metropolitan.

The win represented the Saints’ 17th consecutive in the league and stretched their lead at the top of the table to 18 points and on course to lift the league trophy by the end of February.

The first half had few clear chances, but the first of those fell Saints’ way when Jon Routledge’s low crossfield ball out to the right found Simon Spender whose lofted ball forward found Greg Draper inside the box, but his lobbed effort went just wide of Cardiff keeper’s Will Fuller’s post.

The visitors went close on 15 minutes but Charlie Crosby’s powerful right footed shot was tipped over by Paul Harrison.

The warning signs were there and the Archers took the lead four minutes later when a mistake from Connell Rawlinson led to Adam Roscrow feeding Llangedwyn’s own Will Evans, who fired home for the Students

Chris Marriot nearly drew the Saints level on 27 minutes but his low left foot drive went past Fuller’s post.

However the equaliser did come seven minutes later with Edwards scoring from the close range at the second attempt after initially feeding Christian Seargeant who saw his header saved.

The sides exchanged chances after the break with Spender missing on 58 minutes after Fuller spilled Scott Quigley’s effort while Ryan Brobbel also went close.

With 11 minutes left, Craig Harrison made a double substitution, including an emotional return for Adrian Cieslewicz after his fractured skull.

The change did the trick and two minutes later led after excellent work by Wes Fletcher and Seargeant forced the Students’ Emlyn Lewis to put through his own goal.

The stage was set for Faroe Islander Cieslewicz and with just 21 seconds of normal time left ran on to fellow substitute Alex Darlington’s through ball to finish past Fuller for the goal of the day.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Baker, Routledge, Seargeant, Brobbel, Draper (Fletcher); Rawlinson, Quigley (Cieslewicz), Edwards (Darlington). Subs: Saunders, J Jones, Wycherley

Att - 256