Newtown man attacked friend, smashed TV and broke angel

A MAN attacked his friend during a house party, before smashing up a television and causing more than £600 worth of damage, a court heard.



Matthew Gareth Tisdale, 23, of Treowen, Newtown, admitted actual bodily harm and criminal damage on Tuesday at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court.



Prosecutor Rhian Jones, said the complainant in the case was a 17-year-old and could not be named for legal reasons.



At the time, on August 11, he was staying at a friend’s house with others and was chilling on the sofa.



At around 12.30pm, Tisdale turned up, after the 17-year-old had said he could come earlier that day.



He had been drinking, and was chatting to the 17-year-old for 30 minutes, before he went upstairs and Tisdale was downstairs.



A friend told the teenager they needed help asking Tisdale to leave and on going downstairs, the defendant was smashing the house up and had thrown something at the TV, shattering the screen.



He shattered a piano, and smashed a wooden angel and three photo frames.

He then began swinging punches at another male, and the 17-year-old tried to intervene.



He was tapping Tisdale on the shoulder, before the defendant turned around and punched him, leaving him with a cut lip.



He punched the teenager again and he fell to the floor and was left with blood running down his face.



Cuts were sustained to the teenager’s face and head, and he had bruising to his face and head.



The damage caused to the items in the house totalled £630.



Tisdale ran away from the property, and gave a “no comment” interview to police following the incident.



Robert Hanratty, defending, said there had been a party after the house holder had gone away and a great deal of alcohol was consumed. He said the 17-year-old felt at fault for Tisdale being there, so he tried to stop the scuffle.



He added there was no ill feeling between the two, and the teenager did not want to proceed with the matter. Mr Hanratty added his client regretted his actions, that put him in breach of a conditional discharge.



Magistrates gave Tisdale a 12 month community order with 25 rehabilitation days. £100 compensation for the attack, and £630 for the damage was ordered, alongside a £50 fine, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.