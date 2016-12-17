Naked Newtown man in window

A MAN WHO stood naked looking at a women through her window while under the influence of drugs, has been made subject to a community order.



Wayne Colin Francis, 42, of Heol Y Nant, Newtown, previously pleaded guilty to a public order offence and cannabis possession and was sentenced at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court.



In court on Tuesday, prosecutor Rhian Jones told magistrates on October 15, a woman was at home at 9.30pm, when she saw a male outside her window.



The pair looked at each other for two seconds, before she realised the man, Francis, was completely naked.



She screamed, shouted “oh my god” before the man started to walk away.



As he walked away, she said she could see his penis moving from side to side and it was distressing.



She also said there were children in the area at the time.



Two days later, police attended an area near to there, when a man was said to be in a bush, hitting himself on the head with a rock, and “talking rubbish,” as one member of the public described it.



The woman was there at the time, and said it was the man who she saw two days before.



On a search, he was found with 0.2 grammes of cannabis.



He said he could not remember the incident, but accepted what had been said.

Miss Jones also told the court that Francis had a previous conviction for indecent exposure.



Robert Hanratty, defending, said his client was very vulnerable, but he made other people vulnerable when he was not in the right state of mind.



He was given a 12 month community order by magistrates, with 60 rehabilitation days.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, and an £85 victim surcharge.