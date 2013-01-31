A guide to five great places to eat out in Leeds

There are a number of fashionable and award-winning restaurants in the city of Leeds, so choosing where to go on a weekend night or for a special occasion isn't always easy.
The city's cultural diversity really shines through in the cuisine on offer, so the following list should offer something for every palate.
Akbar's, 15 Eastgate
This Indian restaurant is popular due to an emphasis on service and offering authentic South Indian cuisine.
Winners of the King of Curry Award, Akbar's offer a good range of vegetarian and meat dishes such as the rich and nutty Vegetable Makhani and the fragrant, citrusy Makai Ka Sewet.
The restaurant has been trading since 2003 and was named after the owner's (Shabir Hussain) father as the name means 'Greatness.' The atmosphere is lively, but relaxed and the ddcor has a distinctly Egyptian feel, which gives diners lots to look at and discuss while eating. The average price for a meal for two is around £25.
Little Tokyo, 24 Central Road
Those seeking genuine Japanese food need look no further than Little Tokyo who pride themselves on honouring Japanese philosophy around food and make their sushi and sashimi fresh on the premises.
The decor is traditional with screens, lanterns and subtle candlelight and diners sit on cushions, which, coupled with the extensive cocktail menu, creates a relaxed atmosphere.
Bento boxes are very popular with those who want to try several foods and there are a number of tofu dishes on offer for vegetarians. Diners should expect to pay around £50 for a meal for two.
Brasserie Blanc, Victoria Mill, Sovereign Street
Run by the award-winning Raymond Blanc who has nurtured several well-known chefs including Michael Kane and Marco Pierre White, this French eatery offers high quality, but simple traditional French cuisine including escargots and Toulouse sausage and prides itself on offering seasonal menus.
Set within an old Victorian warehouse, the careful use of soft decor and views over the river have created a warm atmosphere that makes Brasserie Blanc ideal for romantic dinners or long lunches with friends. A typical meal for two will cost around £55.
Arts Caff, 42 Call Lane
Dishes include the comforting and familiar ribeye steak and classic vegetarian options such as cauliflower cheese, but there's also more unusual dishes including monkfish lasagne and fillet of dorado to choose from. The average cost of a meal for two is around £30.
Anthony's, 19 Boar Lane
Serving top-notch British cuisine, this family owned and operated restaurant opened its doors in 2004 and has been the subject of much critical acclaim both locally and nationally.
The chic decor lends itself well to a romantic evening, but larger groups will also feel at home owing to the restaurant's policy to deliver excellent service.
The menu changes to incorporate seasonal ingredients, but expect traditional items such as haddock, pigeon and rhubarb to feature prominently.
Booking in advance is recommended as this restaurant is always busy and Saturday nights can be fully booked for months at a time. A meal for two will cost around £90.