How To Maximise Your Compensation Claim

If you’ve suffered an injury or illness through the negligence of a third party then the pain and stress you’re suffering simply wasn’t your fault. In cases such as this, no matter what the individual details, it’s only right that you should be able to seek compensation. Not only will any money paid help to reimburse you for the expenses and loss of earnings occurring in the immediate aftermath of the incident, it will aid the psychological healing process by helping you to feel that justice has been done, and that those responsible have been made to pay.
When asked to conjure forth an image of the average claim for personal injury compensation, most people tend to come up with a road traffic accident or perhaps a trip on an uneven pavement. The truth, however, is that the kind of injuries or conditions which may be eligible for compensation cover a wide range of circumstances, ranging from the hospital to the workplace, and can come about as the result of a sudden one off incident or on-going environmental factors.
The types of incident which can form the basis of a claim for compensation might be any of the following:
-
Road traffic accident.
-
Trip, slip or fall.
-
Workplace injury or illness.
-
Injury brought about as an act of criminality.
-
Medical negligence.
Whilst the circumstances of most road traffic accidents, or of a trip on a badly maintained walkway, may seem fairly simple, cases such as medical negligence can be much more complex, requiring the counsel of a clinical negligence expert with years of experience. Other conditions brought about by poor working conditions (tinnitus, for example) may have built up after years of negligence on the part of your employer.
It’s clear, then, that individual circumstances can vary widely, but there are certain basic steps which should be taken if you wish to ensure that you receive all the compensation rightly due to you.
The first of these steps is to record, following an accident, as many details as possible. The sooner you sit down and get exactly what happened down on paper the better, since the details will still be fresh in your mind. Make a note of the date, time and exact circumstances of the incident. Any external paperwork relating to the accident should also be logged, with items such as police logs, medical reports and workplace accident books being vital resources. If anyone was a witness to your accident then try and get their details, as they may be called to give evidence on your behalf at a later date.
In the case of medical negligence, you should firstly make a direct complaint to the NHS. Compensation can then be claimed if the negligence was serious enough to cause harm.
If you feel that the accident has resulted in some form of injury or condition, and that it occurred due to the negligence of a third party, then you may well be in a very good position to make a claim for compensation. If this is the case, then the best thing to do is get in touch with a ‘no win no fee’ solicitor. What ‘no win no fee’ means is that you don’t have to pay any money up front and, if you do win compensation, you’ll be able to keep every single penny for yourself. Not only that but, if you should have the bad luck to lose your case, all of your fees and expenses will be covered.
When you speak to a solicitor they will give you a totally honest opinion as to whether you have a strong case and a good chance of winning compensation. Since they don’t claim a fee if you don’t win, then it’s in their interest to only pursue cases which have a very strong chance of succeeding. The chances of your case being successful become far higher if you can provide your solicitor with as many details as possible. For example, it would be wise to keep receipts for any expenses incurred as a result of your injury, whether these are travel expenses, medical fees or any other out of pocket spending. It will also help if the solicitor you work with has a background in the specific field relating to your injury. Certain lawyers, for example, specialise in pursuing cases of workplace negligence whereas a field such as medical negligence is one which requires particular knowledge and experience in dealing with the highly specialised evidence gathering required to pursue such a case.
If you’ve suffered, and someone else is to blame, then it’s only right that you should be able to take every step to claim the compensation which is rightfully yours. By gathering as many details of your case as possible, and then working closely with an expert solicitor, you’ll be able to build a case which is as strong as it can be. Whilst no amount of compensation can truly make up for the shock and stress of suffering injury through negligence, it can help you to start living your life to its’ full potential again, as well as instilling a sense that justice had been done and fairness served.