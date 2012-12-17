Advice for Motorcyclists to Stay Safe on Britain’s Roads

Many people will not be surprised to learn that motorcyclists are among Britain’s most vulnerable road users. More than four hundred motorcyclists were killed in 2010 alone, with more than four and a half thousand others receiving serious injuries. According to the Directgov website
, just 1% of all road users are motorcyclists, and yet more than a fifth of road deaths are motorcyclists.
Clearly it is important to do everything you can to stay safe on Britain’s roads if you rely on a motorcycle to get around. Even if you are involved in an accident and someone else is at fault, you may still have a personal injury to cope with – and as the figures above show, it may be serious or worse. It makes more sense to avoid accidents in the first place than to be in the position of seeking advice from injury solicitors.
However, should you suffer an accident that was not your fault, you may be entitled to compensation. The most common road accident injury is whiplash, with the symptoms of whiplash
ranging from minor headaches to severe neck pain and immobility.
Here is some advice to help you stay safe every time you head out on your motorbike.
Wear the right clothing
A helmet is obviously compulsory, but make sure it is good quality and hasn’t been dropped. If you should drop it you need to buy a new one, as it may have sustained severe damage that you cannot see.
In addition, wear leathers if you can as they will afford more protection. Add fluorescent or reflective clothing over the top depending on whether you are riding your bike during daylight or night time hours.
Be alert
Don’t assume other road users have seen you when you are about to make a manoeuvre. It is much harder to see a motorcyclist than it is to see another car, so assume no one has seen you and look around you whenever needed. This alone can help keep you safer on the roads.
Be particularly careful when passing other cars
If you are in slow moving traffic, such as in a traffic jam on a motorway for example, you may pass in between two lanes of traffic going in the same direction. This means there is the potential to have traffic on either side of you that may not see you.
Always look and anticipate any movement from cars on either side. Many car drivers will see motorcyclists passing on their right, but they won’t expect it on their left.
Be defensive and not offensive
Every road user should follow this advice, but sadly not all of them do. If you follow it however, you should reduce the chances of being involved in an accident.
It is better to assume the person in front of you is going to suddenly turn right as you pass them rather than not assuming it and being in an accident. This kind of anticipation and alertness is vital on the roads. It could make all the difference between suffering a personal injury and getting from A to B without any incidents occurring at all. Which would you prefer?