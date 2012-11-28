Top five cars we’d love to see on sale in the UK

For almost as long as human history, people have created faster and better ways of getting from point A to point B. Cars today are not only faster than they’ve ever been before, they’re also safe, stylish, comfortable, technologically equipped and eco-friendly – all of which are factors that drivers value.
The Hyundai Getz is a good example of a UK car that provides a very nice balance of comfort, economy and style. Some cars, however, are more difficult to find than others and are unavailable in the UK. Here is a list of cars that we’d love to see over here:
The Australian Holden Cruze Hatchback would be a very nice addition to the UK market. It’s designed in Melbourne and made in Adelaide and fits well into the Australian small car market segment. It comes in four versions: the 1.4iTi turbo six-speed manual, the 1.4iTi turbo six-speed auto, and the 2.0 turbo-diesel six-speed auto, and the 1.8 six-speed auto.
Also in Australia, the Ford Falcon provides a good family car that handles very nicely. In its newest version, improvements have resulted in great comfort and handling, both in the city and on the open road. It’s a practical car and cheap to own and maintain.
Mazda makes many good cars for both city and country roads. The Mazda6 is sold as the Atenza in the United States with a 3.7 V6 engine rather than the four pots array found in the UK, while the Mazda5 is available with the less hefty 2.5 engine. It’d be nice to see more of a choice with these types of vehicle in the UK.
The Mercedes Benz S400 Hybrid Sedan, for example, is a groundbreaking model that includes a lithium-ion battery combined with a V-6 gasoline engine and electric motor. In today’s world, concern for the environment makes this model an excellent choice for those who don’t want to choose between their choice of car and environmental responsibility.
Finally, more powerful versions of Volkswagen models such as the Golf and Jetta would be nice to see in the UK, where the entry level versions of these models start at 1.2 and 1.5 engine capacities. In the United States, both these cars are standard with a 2.5 cylinder engine.
It would be nice to see these models in the UK to give drivers a greater range of choice and value when choosing a car.