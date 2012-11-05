Samsung Galaxy: hybrids of note and a sense of stylus!

Unveiled at the Berlin Radio Show towards the end of the summer, and on sale in the UK from this autumn, the Galaxy Note II from Korean tech giant Samsung is a hybrid between a smartphone and a tablet computer.
The Galaxy Note II is expected to be sold in 128 countries, and Samsung mobile boss Shin Jong-kyun predicted sales of three million in the first three months after the product’s unveiling.
Its launch comes a year after the release of the first incarnation of the Galaxy Note, a top tech story of 2011, and proof that a niche product can have mass appeal.
Is the Galaxy Note a phone or a computer? Samsung officially markets the devices in this series as smartphones, although some have informally described the product as a ‘phablet’, given its hybrid nature.
The newest launch is not to be confused with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, the tablet version of the product.
Both the original Galaxy Note and its successor stand out for their use of a stylus that’s pressure-sensitive and known as an S Pen. On the Galaxy Note II, the stylus is slightly thicker with an improved ergonomic design.
And you can now use a feature called Air View to preview content by hovering the stylus over folders or files, or swiping the S Pen up on the screen to see a list of commands.
Here are some of the other features of the Samsung Galaxy Note II:
-
At 9.4mm thick, the straight lines of its predecessor are swapped for sleeker curves. And at 182.5g, it weighs slightly more than the original, which tipped the scales at 178g.
-
The 5.5-inch screen is marginally bigger than its predecessors, and with 1280 X 720 pixel resolution the display is razor-sharp, and there’s plenty of detail in the Super AMOLED display, and HD video.
-
3.5mm headphone jack on the top, microUSB port and stylus dock at the bottom
-
The quad-core 1.6GHz processor is backed by 2GB RAM, the Note II has 4G capability, and is one of the first devices to run the new 4.1 Jelly Bean version of Android. This gives you the chance to play with Google Now, a feature that automatically pops up with information when you need it. So you get potential directions, travel data and events based on where you are and the things you have chosen in the past. The more you use it, the more accurate it gets.
