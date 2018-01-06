Pantos are back on at Montgomery. Oh yes they are, with woodland tale

MONTGOMERY Music and Dance Group were due on stage at Montgomery Town Hall on Thursday, at 7.30pm, with the town’s first pantomime show in years.

‘The Babes in the Wood’ will have further performances at 7.30pm on Friday, January 12, and at 2 and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 13.

“Following a number of years since the MADS group (Montgomery Amateur Dramatics) hung up their stage costumes, a newly reformed Montgomery Drama and Music Group have since produced three varying plays of a mix of comedy and drama over the past four years and now this year’s seasonal pantomime is the first one performed for a number of years,” said Sue Blower.

“It has been difficult to engage folk to commit to rehearsals etc. for previous plays and to prepare scenery and props so we have often drawn on the expertise of folk from Guilsfield and surrounding areas to maintain our drama group, and all that brings with it preparation and team work.

“Our pantomime has been boosted with costumes from the vast stores of Jimmy Sexton, previous producer and participant of MADS.

“Scenery is on loan from Martin Craven of Berriew and from Forden Dramatic group stores. so we have been fortunate to be surrounded by good friends and colleagues helping us in this way.

“Our producer is Joan Jones now residing in Guilsfield who has vast experience in directing/producing plays and pantomimes with many different drama groups and festivals.

“We are also fortunate to have a number of families involved in this production which has made the whole experience family centred from both performing and receiving this production of ‘Babes in the Wood’.

“All our previous productions have donated part of their funds raised to local charities and with this production from funds raised donations are being made to Guide Dogs for the Blind and the senior citizens fund,” said Sue.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £3 for children from Laura Brown on 01686 669953.

The new group also welcome any interested folk who would like to tread the boards or help back stage. Please contact 01686 668379.