LEISURE Beanstalk Pantomime Dec22

PROFESSIONAL touring pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ opens at Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon, on Thursday, December 28, for the eight shows.

After the success of last year’s ‘Dick Whittington’, Jermin Productions return with this brand new pantomime.

A breathtaking battle of the beanstalk unfolds among the hilarious script, beautiful costumes and stunning theatrical sets.

With their classic blend of chart topping songs and comedy gags this is an unmissable Christmas treat for all the family.

There are performances at 2 and 7pm on Thursday, December 28, and on Friday and Saturday, December 29 and 30, including a sign language performance at 2pm on Friday.

Final shows are at 1 and 5pm on Sunday, December 31.

A second week of performances, previously announced, has been cancelled.

Jermin Productions are unable to run the show for the second week and Theatr Brycheiniog is taking the opportunity to close the building for refurbishment of the Bistro.

Tickets start at £13.20 from the box office on 01874 611622.

Local company The Westenders stage their pantomime ‘Aladdin’ at the venue from January 20.