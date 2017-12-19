Community group's feel good show at Aberystwyth

AN UPLIFTING musical play set in London at Christmas 1880 is Aberystwyth Arts Centre Community Theatre Company’s festive production opening at the Arts Centre this Thursday, December 21.

There will be more shows of “The Little Match Girl” at 7.30pm on Friday and at 2 and 7.30pm on Saturday, December 23.

The community cast is made up of more than 40 children, teenagers and adults, and the show uses a combination of song, dance and moving, uplifting storytelling to create a seasonal mood in the run up to festivities.

“The Little Match Girl” is about a poor girl selling matches in cold London streets and her friends, the young servant Arthur and the kind, wealthy young girl, Charlotte. Her father, Jebb is cruel, forcing her to work long hours.

She moves through the streets, lighting matches to keep warm, and then, through the flames, witnessing magical images and experiencing moments of real joy and happiness.

There is music, drama and song – including the seasonal classic Mistletoe and Wine and dreamlike sequences, with comedy and social comment in equal measure.

“The cast have been working hard in rehearsals since September. The children and young people have created wonderful performances. That is what is great about community theatre – all ages get a chance to participate and produce something by the community for the community. We have a very special show,” said director Barbara Hogger.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01970 623232 or online at www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

Tickets are also on sale for the local Wardens theatre company’s annual pantomime which will be “Cinderella” opening on Saturday, January 6, with performances through to January 20.