Prize winner's still lifes show at Oriel Davies

FIVE bodies of work by Swiss-born painter Andreas Rüthi are brought together is the new “Colourfelt” exhibition at the Oriel Davies Gallery, Newtown.

Andreas was joint prize winner for Oriel Davies Open 2016 and his show follows that of the other joint winner Brighton-based Louise Bristow, whose first exhibition in Wales had been on since October.

Andreas, who lives and works in Monmouthshire, has exhibited his still life paintings in more than 20 solo exhibitions worldwide.

Oriel Davies is delighted to present his first one-person show in Wales. The work is a constant investigation in new possibilities held within the traditions of painting: from colour and form to the notion of ‘likeness’ and the gaze.

Much of his subject matter originates from magazines, prints, books and found objects and plays with the nature of reproduction and re-presentation.

Showing for the first time and throwing the gallery into riotous colour is “Field”. Consisting of 64 paintings portraying every reproduction in a mushroom guidebook the work celebrates the hallucinogenic power of colour, while representing the potential held within each reproduction.

The title of the show colourfelt refers to both the experience of colour and the German word for field which is Feld, pronounced felt.

Renowned art critic and curator, Sacha Craddock and Andreas Rüthi will discuss his work in colourfelt alongside his wider arts practice on Saturday afternoon, January 24.

There is also new work in the Litmus area with Paul Eastwood in the format of a residency, also until January 27.

Paul is a Wrexham-based artist with a practice that explores art as a form of social production and cultural storytelling.

Working widely across text, sculpture, performance, video, drawing, printmaking and textiles, Paul creates narrated histories and futures to investigate how place and objects can communicate cultural identities.