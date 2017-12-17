Celebration of midwinter at Discoed

A CELEBRATING Midwinter concert featuring songs of great cheer with the Whitton Voice choir led by Sue Harris will be staged at St Michael’s Church, Discoed, near Presteigne, at 7pm next Thursday, December 21.

The evening will also feature Benji and George Kirkpatrick.

Multi instrumentalist Benji Kirkpatrick is one of the most prolific players in the folk world, recently joining the folk rock super band Steeleye Span which his father John had been a member of in the 1970s.

He has also been a long time member of Bellowhead, appeared in The Transports at this summer’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival, is a member of the trio Faustus and recently launched a new trio called The Excess.

His own recordings include the album “Bendrix” with his own interpretations of Jimi Hendrix songs.

Thursday’s show includes seasonal refreshments in the £8 ticket price, children free, raising funds for Help Refugees.

Tickets can be had from Sue Harris on 01547 550158.