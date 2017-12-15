A pantomime show with 'real bite' comes to Berriew

BERRIEW Drama and Music Society’s pantomime “Red and the Wolf” opened for the first of four performances last night (Thursday, December 14).

There are more shows at Berriew Community Centre tonight (Friday), and at 2 and 7.30pm this Saturday, December 16.

The local players create an Enchanted Forest, with Wicked Witches, an Ogre, Three Little Pigs, Red Hood and, of course, The Wolf, together with many other characters.

Besides the adults, several children are performing, most of them in the chorus.

It’s a show for the whole family. Tickets are numbered, and must be booked in advance, so buy as soon as possible to get the best choice of seats.

Telephone 01686 640894, or email la.ellis@talktalk.net.