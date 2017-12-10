Wildcats bring 'fairytale' performance to Brecon

AN INCLUSIVE Powys theatre company take you on a magical ride through some of your favourite fairytales in one-off show next Wednesday, December 13.

Theatr Wildcats present "Fairytales and Reality” at Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon, at 7pm.

The performance explores themes of money, food and relationships and whether we have control over any of these elements within in our lives.

Using the wonder and magic of fairytales this piece is sure to make you smile, dance and truly think about your choices in life.

Theatr Wildcats is an inclusive theatre company under Powys People First, meeting every Wednesday at 1.30pm at Theatr Brycheiniog.

The group members use drama, music, movement and dance as a way to get their voices heard.

Tickets for Wednesday evening are £6 from the theatre on 01874 611622.