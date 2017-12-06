Spy drama tops double bill for Llandinam Drama Group

LLANDINAM Drama Group and their junior section stage a double bill of mapcap comedy and musical highlights this weekend.

The adults will present "The Spy Who Came In For The Phone", Alan Richardson’s one-act comedy for everybody who hates filling in forms.

The juniors present an extract from the musical “Oliver!”.

Both are directed by Judith Marvin and can be seen at Llandinam Village Hall at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9.

Tickets are £5 and available from Woosnams and Davies at Llanidloes and from Judith Martin on 01686 689016.