Get into festive spirit with opera friends at Montgomery

JOIN Mid Wales Opera for an afternoon and evening of carols and Christmas treats this Saturday, December 9, in the magnificent setting of Montgomery’s historic St Nicholas Church.

Singers are invited from 2pm as MWO music director Jonathan Lyness leads a rehearsal preparing some new choral pieces as well as some traditional favourites for performance that evening.

Or simply go along for the evening concert starting at 6pm with readings and music on a Christmas theme and join in with some of the best known carols.

Tickets for both the rehearsal and concert cost £10 – for the concert only tickets are £6. Call 01686 614563 to reserve your place or email friends@midwalesopera.co.uk – including mince pies and mulled wine all round so please do let them know in advance so that they know how many are needed.

The concert is a fundraising event hosted by The Friends of Mid Wales Opera in aid of their community and education work – including their week’s residency in Montgomery School in June 2018 when directors Jon Lyness and Richard Studer will once again be working with junior age children to create an opera of their own from scratch.