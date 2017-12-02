Fold duo's Yuletide musical feast

ONE of folk’s great odd couples Belshazzar’s Feast have set off on their much loved traditional English music Yuletide tour with a night at the Henry Tudor House in Shrewsbury this Sunday December 3.

Now in their twenty-something year together, Paul Sartin and Paul Hutchinson of Belshazzar’s Feast bring a wealth of talent to the stage.

Paul Sartin was a member of the multi-BBC Radio 2 Award-winning big band Bellowhead, and is currently in trio Faustus.

Paul Hutchinson’s love of fusion music originates from his days in the renowned Celtic border jazzers, Hoover the Dog.

Pagoda Project, with jazz clarinetist, Karen Wimhurst, is the next exciting chapter in his musical journey providing a vehicle for his own compositions.

He also has a keen interest in and knowledge of 17th and 18th Century dance music which has resulted in tours to Europe and America.

Belshazzar’s Feast received a coveted nomination for the Best Duo Award at the 2010 BBC Folk Awards and are regulars at folk festivals across the summer, with touring including a popular annual Christmas tour of seasonal songs and tunes, which is also packed with good natured comedy.

For ticket availability for Sunday contact the Henry Tudor House on 01743 361666.