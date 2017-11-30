Ugly sisters on stage for Builth pantomime

"THE Good, The Bad, and the Ugly Sisters” is this year’s pantomime from Builth Wells YFC Old Stagers.

It will open at the Strand Hall in Builth Wells this Saturday, December 2, at 7pm, with two more shows on Sunday, December 3 at 2 and 7pm.

Watch out for three crazy Mexicans who will be appearing in the show which offers a new take on the Cinderella story.

Tickets are available from The Fountain, 10am to 2pm or on 07989 708607, at a cost of £10 (£5 for primary school children).

Proceeds go to Builth Wells YFC, The Strand Hall and Cancer Charities.