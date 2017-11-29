Pianist returns to Mid Wales for concert

THE 2017 winner of the Gregynog Young Musician title pianist Nikita Burzanitsa will be travelling from the Ukraine to return to Gregynog Hall at Tregynon this Sunday afternoon (December 3) for the annual Young Musician Christmas Concert.

The concert starts at 3pm and will also feature the Moreton Hall Chamber Choir and the children’s choir from Ysgol Rhiw Bechan, Tregynon.

Ticket on the door cost £10 to include tea and mince pies.