Peter Pan flies to Neverland in Tregynon

PANTOMIME returns to Gregynog Hall, at Tregynon, with “Peter Pan” this Saturday, December 2.

There will be two performances, at 11am and 1pm introducing M&M Theatrical Productions with their take on Peter Pan and his never-ending childhood adventures on the mythical island of Neverland, full of fairies, pirates, mermaids, Native Americans, and occasionally ordinary children from the world outside Neverland.

One night Peter Pan flies into the home of the Darling children, and so begins a magical adventure with Peter, the fairy Tinkerbell, the lovely Wendy, and the evil Captain Hook!

Call 01686 650224 for tickets which cost £10 for adults and £7 for children under 12, with a family ticket also available for £29.