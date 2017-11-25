Llanbrynmair poet is guest at Verbatim night

A POET and artist from Llanbrynmair will bring the Verbatim season of open mic poetry nights to an end next week ending the year on a high.

The final Verbatim poetry night of this year is on Monday, November 27, from 7.30pm at the Westwood, Welshpool, when the guest will be Nicky Arscott.

Nicky did an MA in Creative Writing at university in Austin, Texas; and her poetry comics have been published by Poetry Wales, the New Welsh Review and the Nashville Review.

Nicky has exhibited at the Oriel Davies Gallery in Newtown and her work can be viewed currently at MOMA in Machynlleth.

Nicky has just returned from a trip to India with Literature Across Frontiers India/Wales.

Verbatim organiser Pat Edwards said: “Her pamphlet “Soft Mutation” is full of both Welsh and American influences and the writing seems fresh and wonderfully observed. I can't wait to hear her read again.

“We're so lucky she has agreed to support Verbatim and she deserves a warm and welcoming crowd.”

Verbatim is a free event. There is an open mic for budding poets to sign up to on the night.