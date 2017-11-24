Setting sail around the world at Aberystwyth

AN ENSEMBLE cast of eight play more than 125 characters in an imaginative and physically inventive high-spirited escapade including six trains, five boats, four fights, three dances, two circus acts and an elephant.

The New Vic Theatre’s celebrated production of Jules Verne’s “Around the World in 80 Days” has been at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this week with final performances tonight (Friday, November 24) and Saturday night, November 25.

Adapted by Laura Eason and directed by Theresa Heskins, the lively show returns to the stage as part of a major six month tour.

The mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg wagers his life’s fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

Join Fogg and his loyal valet, Passepartout, as they voyage from the misty alleys of Victorian London to the exotic subcontinent and the Wild West in a race against the clock.

The show originally premiered at the New Vic Theatre in 2013 and this UK tour reunites original cast members and includes music composed by James Atherton.

Tickets are available from Aberystwyth Arts Centre's box office on 01970 623232 or online at www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk