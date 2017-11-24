Night of tango with top quintet at Presteigne

FIVE individually virtuosic musicians who have come together to form the UK’s finest Nuevo Tango quintet, Deco Ensemble will be playing live at Presteigne this weekend.

The night of Nuevo Tango will be taking place at the Assembly Rooms this Saturday, November 25.

“This Deco Ensemble concert has been in my diary for months and it promises to be an evening full of drama, passion and incredible musicianship,” said local musician John Hymas, while the Daily Telegraph printed: “One of the UK's foremost tango quintets. Expect fireworks."

Be transported by the reflective moods and atmosphere rooted in the dusty backstreets of Buenos Aires and Paris.

Deco Ensemble have re-imagined the sound of Astor Piazzolla’s Nuevo Tango, combining classical, jazz and world music influences.

Their exuberant and idiosyncratic repertoire includes works by Belgian modern classical writer Frédéric Devreese, 20th century Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, traditional tangomaster Anibal Troilo, as well as contemporary Argentinian tango artists.

Tickets for this Mid Border Arts event cost £14 from Courtyard Antiques and The Workhouse in Presteigne or online from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/ 417227