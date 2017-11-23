Jazz band back in Montgomery

THE Dragon Band will be back in their old home town of Montgomery to give a jazz concert at the Town Hall on Friday, December 15.

The band were last there in July with great success in aid of town hall refurbishment works.

Montgomery has a tradition of big band music with the Ivor Tanner Band well known in the 1960s and 70s and in the 1990s Mark and Sue Michaels at the Dragon Hotel encouraged a group led by professional trombonist Paul Munnery to play every Wednesday evening.

When alterations within the hotel some three years ago meant that the performance space was lost, the group relocated to the Horse and Jockey pub in Churchstoke where they have continued to play every Wednesday evening simply for the joy of playing.

They now have 12 regular players and are able to recreate the big band sound of former years.