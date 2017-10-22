Griffiths joins open mic poetry night at Montgomery

THE next Verbatim poetry open mic night is on Wednesday, October 25, at the Dragon, Montgomery, from 7.30pm, when the guest poet will be Steve Griffiths.

Originally from Anglesey and now living in Ludlow, Steve has published no less than seven poetry collections since 1980, most recently “Late Love Poems” with Cinnamon Press in 2016.

Organiser Pat Edwards said: “These late love poems are rather tender and moving reflections on the whole business of falling in and out of love in later life. In addition, since we can view Corndon from various spots around the locality, Steve has promised to read “The Shelveian Event” which celebrates the geology of the iconic Corndon Hill."

Verbatim welcomes new poets and audience members, and is free.