Nuns, guns and gospel music on Newtown stage

NUNS and gangsters mix it up to a glorious gospelly soundtrack as Newtown Music Theatre Company’s production of "Sister Act: The Musical” at last hits the stage next week.

Amber Deacon will play the lead role of Deloris in the show at Newtown’s Hafren theatre in four performances next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 19, 20 and 21.

The musical is based on the original 1992 popular hit movie which starred Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith and spawned a sequel.

“Sister Act” tells the story of nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier, whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses Curtis, her gangster boyfriend, shooting an informer.

Deloris is hidden in a convent, dressed as a nun, and eventually joins the struggling choir. She soon has her fellow sisters raising their voices and getting the rafters ringing, however Curtis and his gang are rapidly on her trail.

A real feel-good musical with great gospel music and lively dancing, the show will have you rejoicing all the way home!

In the run up to the opening, nuns have been popping up all over Newtown in the past month to promote the show.

That has included the Newtown Food Festival where cast members dressed as nuns distributed flyers for the show.

And cast members also visited the town’s Mirrens Restaurant with Amber Deacon and Alex Austin, who will play the part of Sister Mary Robert, performing some songs from the show along with some other popular songs, accompanied by the show’s musical director, Sarah Astley-Davies, together with members of the Nuns Ensemble.

Other main roles are taken by Mike Clarke, Chris Clarke, Andrew Bond, Jonathan Davies, Rob Jones, Tony Orme, Rosie Smith, Craig Harris, Gaenor Bowen, Ali Aston, Andrew Deacon, Ollie Orme, Charlie Mark, Emma Jones, Jade Deacon, John Bowen, Jill Peters, and Jackie Titley,

Performances at The Hafren on all three evenings are at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday, October 21.

Tickets cost £12.50 each and are available online at www.thehafren.co.uk, or by phoning the box office on 01686 614555.