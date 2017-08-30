Powys theatre to host festival for young performers

THE Willow Globe Shakespeare Link theatre near Rhayader is in talks with the Everyman Theatre in Cardiff as well as local groups with plans to host a youth arts festival in 2018.

It follows a visit by 16 young people from the Everyman Youth Theatre performing their production of “Twelfth Night” to a packed audience.

Representatives from Powys Dance, Mid Wales Youth Theatre and Llandinam Youth Theatre also came to support the group

The Willow Globe has hosted nearly a dozen youth camps and performances over the past 10 years but plan the proposed 2018 event to be the biggest yet. Go to www.shakespearelink.co.uk/ willow-globe/events for more information