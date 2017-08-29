Norton holds its annual show at The Home Farm

Norton villagers held their annual show and fun day at The Home Farm by kind permission of the Lloyd family.

Once again the show proved a great success making a large amount of money for charities.

There were many attractions including a Horse and pony show, Dog show which attracted over 50 entries and show jumping. Horticulture, Cookery, Home grown produce handicraft and floral art were held in the Marquee.

Also at the show was a vintage tractor and car show, archery, magic show children’s go kart racing and many side stalls including a car boot sale and a Jazz band.

The show was opened by Debby Edwards a local post woman who afterwards had her head shaved for charity.

The dog show had 13 classes and the horse show which finished around 5 pm had 16 classes with a cup for every class. The horse jumping had seven classes while the Horticultural tent had 67 classes.