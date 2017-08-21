Night of opera at Llanfyllin

MEMBERS of the acclaimed North Wales Opera Studio, directed by international soprano Anne Williams-King, will perform a selection of well-loved arias and ensemble pieces by Verdi, Mozart, Puccini and others at Llanfyllin on Saturday, August 26.

The Opera Extravaganza on a Summer Evening concert will be presented at Y Dolydd, Llanfyllin’s historic Workhouse, in the attractive setting of the Boys’ Courtyard (or the Dolydd Venue if the weather is bad).

The performers are all young, enthusiastic singers setting out on a professional career, and pieces to be performed will include "Nessun Dorma” from Turandot, “Entrance of the Geishas” from Madam Butterfly and Bizet’s ever popular“ Pearl Fishers’ Duet”.

Opera-goers are invited to bring a garden chair and - if they like - a picnic, or order a hamper from zarenaallan@btinternet.com or 07792 879819. A bar and light refreshments will be available.

Anyone is welcome to drop in on Thursday or Friday evening to listen to rehearsals.

The Saturday performance will start at 7pm and tickets, priced £8, are on sale at the Spar, Llanfyllin; Gegin Fach, Llanrhaeadr YM; Siop Eirianfa, Penybontfawr or at https://www.skiddle.com/12936348. Numbers are limited and early booking is recommended.

All profits from the evening will go to the Llanfyllin Dolydd Building Preservation Trust appeal to restore the roof of the Master’s House at the heart of Y Dolydd and bring the upper floors back into use.