Welshpool: All aboard, as railway line backs 1940s weekend extravaganza

STEAM POWER will be added to the Welshpool 1940s weekend that takes place at the end of September.

Organisers of the weekend have announced that the Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway will be putting their weight behind the nostalgic extravaganza.

Passenger trains with goods wagons attached will represent the important agricultural traffic that the railway carried all through the 1940s, and a military goods train will be hauled by ex-Ministry of Defence diesel engine ‘Ferret’ built in 1940.

Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway general manager Charles Spencer said: “We’re looking forward to hosting re-enactors and musicians on our platforms and trains to bring the 1940s to life.”

As an added bonus anyone dressed in uniform of the 1940s period will receive half price travel on the railway.

Welshpool 1940s weekend organiser, Alan Crowe, added: “The inclusion of the railway as part of the weekend will help play a significant role in establishing the event as one of the rising events on the 1940s calendar.”

It is hoped that the town centre businesses will realise the potential of the event and cash in on it by decorating their windows / premises when the event takes place from September 29 to October 1.

Fundraising for the weekend continues with prize bingo on August 24, plus an Elvis tribute night on September 16 in the Church House.

Tickets for the Variety Show, Early Bird Party Night, Tea Dance, Blitz Ball and Military Wives Choir can now be bought in advance from Theatre Hafren 01686 614555.