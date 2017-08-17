Shan is among the soloists at Machynlleth

ACCLAIMED Welsh soprano and Radio Cymru presenter Shaȃn Cothi will be returning to Machynlleth on Monday night, August 21, as part of the Three Plus Two concert at Machynlleth Festival.

Shan was last there in June 2016 for a concert as part of her tour celebrating the release of her first new album in 10 years “Paradwys”.

On Monday night she will be re-united with tenor Aled Wyn Davies, of Llanbrynmair, who also appeared with her last year.

Completing the line-up will be bass Trystan Lewis, mezzo soprano Ffion Haf, and accompanist Eirian Owen, musical director of Cor Godre’r Aran.

Shan said: “I have sung many times in the Tabernacle - it's a wonderful arts venue and I've always received such a warm welcome there!

“Aled Wyn Davies is a great friend who I have sung with many times. He joined me on my ‘Paradwys’ album tour on several occasions although he's not actually on the ‘Paradwys’ album, but my tour included many wonderful artistes including Aled so I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with him once again.”

The annual arts festival opens this Sunday evening with the traditional Cymanfa Ganu, with free admission for the festival of sacred hymns sung with four part harmony by the audience under the direction of choral conductor Alwyn Evans, with organist Tudur Jones.

Cor Meibion Machynlleth play the Tuesday night Welsh male voice choir concert with another celebrated Welsh soprano, Gwawr Edwards and the accompanist will be Menna Griffiths.

After their sell out concert last year, the Budapest Cafe Orchestra return for the Wednesday night concert with virtuoso violinist Chris Garrick, for another evening of energetic and inspired music making.

Broadcaster and journalist Christopher Cook returns as Cook’s Tours host events at the festival from Thursday, August 24, starting with a free talk at 6.15pm on “Schubert’s Last Year” during which he wrote some of his greatest music.

A Schubert string quartet and string quintet will be then be included in the concert to follow at 7.30pm by the Doric Quartet with Natalie Clein on cello.

On Friday, August 25, Cook will be in conversation with violinist Rachel Podger, the leading interpreter of the music of the Baroque and Classical period and founder of Brecon Baroque and Brecon’s annual Baroque Festival weekend.

Rachel then plays at 7.30pm in a concert with her regular collaborator, leading Polish harpsichordist Marcin Swiatkiewicz in a delightful programme of works by JS Bach, with early Italian gems by Vivaldi, Corelli and Scarlatti.

There is also a late night 10pm concert on Friday, featuring Meddiaen’s iconic chamber music masterpiece “Quartet for the End of Time” with Timothy Orpen on clarinet, Priya Mitchell on violin, Brian O’Kane on cello, and Julius Drake on piano.

Events during the closing Saturday and Sunday of the festival will include the UK debut of the Dutch recorder wunderkind Lucie Horsch.

All events take place at The Tabernacle, in Heol Penrallt, where the box office is open for bookings on: 01654 703355.