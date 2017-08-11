Welsh costume pop up museum at Presteigne

A POP Up Museum exhibition of Welsh costume and textiles, curated by Rosamund Black opened at Presteigne Assembly Rooms yesterday (Thursday) and can be seen with free entry throughout the weekend.

It is open 10.30am, to 4pm today and Saturday and 10.30am to 2pm on Sunday, August 13, when Rosamund will be giving a talk on Welsh costume at 3pm.

She will be discussing the origins of Welsh costume, drawing on early illustrations and documentation. Entry to the talk costs £5, with tickets available from Courtyard Antiques and The Workhouse in Presteigne as well as on the door.

The exhibition itself explores the regional differences in Welsh costume, with a display of original shawls. petticoats, individual pieces of costume plus textile related artifacts.