Family fun with panto and sing-a-long at Brecon

A JAM packed weekend of family fun with free performances on an outdoor stage plus a pantomime preview and “Frozen” sing-a-long will be taking place at Brecon’s Theatr Brycheiniog this Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.

Things open up with music from the Uskeleles at 10.30am this Saturday followed by the South African Hip Hop trio Dream Team, and a puppet show by Puppet Soup; live music from Metahari Acoustic, and Puppet Soup returning with a puppet making workshop.

Troll Trouble at 11am offers a children’s workshop full of troll trivia and fun exploring the wonderful world of trolls and their stories.

Jermin Productions present a preview with the cast of this year’s touring pantomime “Jack and the Beanstalk” coming to the theatre in December at 2.30pm, followed by the Brecon Frazz Parade, a Dream Team workshop, and more from Puppet Soup and Matahari Acoustic.

The Theatr Brycheiniog Youth Theatre bring Welsh Legends to life at 6.30pm followed by music from Hywel and Gen and Dream Team’s main spectacular stage show launching a season of South African activities at the venue.

Sunday begins at 10.30am with the sing-a-long screening of the hit Disney film “Frozen” with fancy dress encouraged.

There is also a musical performance by Just Nat, another “Jack and the Beanstalk” preview, more performances and workshops with Puppet Soup, and another Youth Theatre performance, ending with a final musical performance with the return of Sophie de Winter.