Family show heads into the forest at Berriew

BERRIEW Drama and Music Society are getting ready for four performances of their new pantomime “Red and the Wolf" opening next Thursday, December 14.

There will be more performances at Berriew Community Centre on Friday night, and at 2 and 7.30pm on Saturday, December 16.

Rehearsals are well under way creating an Enchanted Forest, with Wicked Witches, an Ogre, Three Little Pigs, Red Hood and, of course, The Wolf, together with many other characters.

Besides the adults, several children will be performing, most of them in the chorus.

It’s a show for the whole family. Tickets are numbered, and must be booked in advance, so buy as soon as possible to get the best choice of seats.

Telephone 01686 640894, or email la.ellis@talktalk.net.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm.