Half term events at Powysland museum

POWYSLAND Museum in Welshpool has a host of activities and events to keep the whole family occupied this autumn half term.

As part of the Welsh Museums Festival, Powysland, will be commemorating World War One.

Museums across Wales are getting ready to celebrate and promote Wales’s outstanding cultural offer at this year’s Welsh Museums Festival from October 28 to November 5.

Various events and exhibitions will be on offer for the whole family from sleepovers to talks, from walks to re-enactments, from tea parties to Halloween themed activities.

On Tuesday, October 31, from 11.30am to 2pm, holiday activities will be held at the museum for children and families.

This includes looking at the World War One museum collection with Colin Rogers, making crafts such as cross stitching, poppies and solving a word search and quiz.

From 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Colin Rogers will give a talk on Welshpool and World War One.

On both Friday, November 3, from 2pm to 4pm and Saturday, November 4, from 11.30am to 1.30pm the museum will be hosting a memorabilia road show.

Senior museum curator, Eva Bredsdorff, says: “On Tuesday, October 31, there will be an opportunity look at the museum’s World War One collection in detail in the company of local historian Colin Rogers, followed by WW1 crafts such as cross-stitching and making poppies.

“Colin will also be delivering an evening talk entitled ‘Welshpool and World War One’.

“We’ll also have a World War One memorabilia roadshow as we look forward to next year’s final commemorative exhibition on the Great War and we’re asking people to bring in family memorabilia.

“Please do join us for Museums Festival this year.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates, said: “We have some fantastic museums across Wales, filled with incredible items that help tell the story of our past and bring it to life.

“I am pleased to see the range of imaginative events being held across Wales, ensuring there are opportunities for everyone to get involved and to celebrate and enjoy our museums.”

To find out what events and exhibitions are taking place in Powys and across Wales, visit, www.museums.wales or http://www.powys.gov.uk/en/ museums/visit-your-local-museum/ powysland-museum