£14,836 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Research and Hope House Children's Hospice.

A STAGGERING £14,836 was raised by fundraisers for Macmillan Cancer Research and Hope House Children’s Hospice.

The total was raised at two events during the past year.

In October 2016, more than £10,000 was raised in memory of Keigan Joseph Davies who died in March 2016 aged just 11 days old.

His parents Sarah and Barry-John Davies and family have used the facilities at Hope House after he passed away.

Macmillan Cancer Research was the choice of Mary Roberts, landlady of the Admiral Rodney Pub in Criggion, where the auction, live music and a raffle was held.

The event was organised by Sarah and Charlotte Francis plus lots of helpers.

The number of amazingly generous donations made this a huge success and meant that they able to hold another event.

The second event was a charity dinner and auction held at Welshpool Town Hall earlier this year.

The money was raised in memory of Keigan for Hope House, but also for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Kate Wilson, who died of breast cancer on 2010.

Kate's daughters Rhiannon, Eleri and husband Rev Steve Wilson, worked with Sarah and Charlotte to make the second event a success and raised £4,276.

“There were so many people and organisations who contributed to the amazing success, we couldn’t name them all here, much as we would like to.

“We just want you all to know how amazingly grateful we are, we couldn’t have raised such a magnificent amount without you! This is our very special thank you to you all.”