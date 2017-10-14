SISTERS have raised £1,300 for the Alzheimer’s Society by successfully completing the Cardiff Half Marathon in memory of their grandfather.

Jess and Sarah Andrews, from Belan near Welshpool, took on the challenge of the Half Marathon after their grandad, Terence Andrews, formerly of Vaynor, Newtown, passed away in June of this year.

He had battled with Alzheimer’s disease for the last five years of his life, with Jess caring for him for a large majority of this time.

Sarah said: “We have managed to raise an amazing grand total of £1,300 which will go straight to the Alzheimer’s Society to support the wonderful work they do for helping those affected by dementia.

“We would like to thank our sister, Lucy, who played a large role in organising the charity quiz event and helped contribute significantly to the fundraising with a charity quiz night in August at the Old Station, Welshpool.

“As a family we would like to thank everyone extensively for their donations and support along the way, we are truly touched by their kindness.”